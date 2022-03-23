Anzeige
23.03.2022
MMA Global, Inc.: LUSI Board Approves Dramatic Capital Structure Change: Authorized Shares Cut In Half

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that yesterday evening after trading hours the board of directors of the Company approved a resolution that will halve the Company's authorized shares from 1.95 Billion shares to 975 Million shares.

In 2021, the Company's board took similar action to halve its authorized shares from nearly 4 Billion shares to 1.95 Billion shares. Taken together, these two moves represent the board's commitment to rightsizing its capital structure for purposes of: (1) preserving and building shareholder value; and (2) providing flexibility so that the Company may respond to growth, acquisition, and capitalization opportunities as they present themselves.

About ZUKI.APP

Learn more about the Company and its subsidiaries at https://www.zuki.app/zuki-group.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and, as such, is subject to the forward-looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app.


