Davana Law: Mariam Kuregyan Named 2021 Visionary in the Personal Injury Law Field by the LA Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Mariam Kuregyan, Esq., founder of Davana Law Firm , whose practice focuses on personal injury and property damage claims, is being recognized by the LA Times B2B Publishing for her outstanding achievements and has been named as a 2021 Visionary in the field of Personal Injury Law.

"We take the time to understand every aspect of a client's personal injury case and ensure it will lead to a successful and fair settlement," states Kuregyan, who firmly believes individuals and families in California should have access to the protection they deserve through superior personal injury services.

The Los Angeles and Orange County Personal Injury Attorneys magazine , produced by the LA Times B2B publishing team, highlights noteworthy plaintiff attorneys practicing personal injury law in California and also covers the latest trends and overall updates in the industry.

"I engaged Mariam Kuregyan and her firm, Davana Law Firm, APLC, to represent me regarding an injury I sustained in a car accident," said one client. "I only have praise for the way I was treated and how she handled my case with exceptional judgment and great care for my well-being."

Prior to launching Davana Law Firm, Kuregyan obtained her experience within various multi-billion national and global firms, such as Viacom Inc. and Paramount Pictures. She is fluent in three languages - English, Russian, and Armenian and is passionate about giving back to the community. She is actively involved in several community organizations, including the Armenian Bar Association, which was formed in 1989 to provide an arena for lawyers of Armenian heritage to come together socially and professionally and to address the legal concerns of the Armenian community.

About Mariam Kuregyan

Mariam Kuregyan is fluent in English, Russian, and Armenian, which increases her ability to communicate more effectively and appreciate cultural diversity. She is a member of the State Bar of California, American Bar Association, Wealth Counsel, and Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. Davana Law Firm clients receive industry-leading civil litigation for personal injuries. For more information, please call (818) 501-1055, or visit https://www.davanalaw.com/ . The Davana Law Firm is located at 16000 Ventura Blvd., Suite 880, Encino, CA 91436.

SOURCE: Davana Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694369/Mariam-Kuregyan-Named-2021-Visionary-in-the-Personal-Injury-Law-Field-by-the-LA-Times