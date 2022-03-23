Anzeige
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2022 | 17:29
Orion Oyj: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
23 MARCH 2022 at 18.20 EET

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of theBoard of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:


Personnel and Remuneration Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar
Veli-Matti Mattila
Hilpi Rautelin

Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Eija Ronkainen
Karen Lykke Sørensen

R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Veli-Matti Mattila
Eija Ronkainen
Karen Lykke Sørensen

The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 27 April 2021.

All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions
Phone +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


