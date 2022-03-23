Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMF1 ISIN: CH0325094297 Ticker-Symbol: IYP 
Lang & Schwarz
23.03.22
19:26 Uhr
107,50 Euro
+0,25
+0,23 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTIS HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTIS HOLDING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,50108,5019:27
Dow Jones News
23.03.2022 | 18:19
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

DJ Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos 2022-03-23 / 17:45

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Technological leader in asbestos analysis in German-speaking Switzerland . Further expansion of the market position in safety and environmental analysis . Revenues of CHF 2.1 million in 2021

Investis Group is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquires Aatest AG as of 23 March 2022. The company, headquartered in Lenzburg was founded in 2006 and employs 7 peo-ple. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2.1 million in 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With its laboratory in Lenzburg Aatest offers the following services: . Accredited analysis of asbestos in building materials and technical products; . Analysis of surface dust for asbestos, evaluation of air filter samples for inorganic fibres and generalmicroscopic services.

The location in Lenzburg will be retained and all employees will be taken on.

"This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary analysis^LAB in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. This acquisition will further strengthen Investis' market position as a leader in the detection and analysis of asbestos, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   INVESTIS Holding SA 
       Neumühlequai 6 
       8001 Zürich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 58 201 7242 
E-mail:    laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com 
ISIN:     CH0325094297 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1310217 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1310217 2022-03-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1310217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2022 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

INVESTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.