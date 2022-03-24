Anzeige
Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

DJ Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG 2022-03-24 / 06:15

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10 a.m. CEST Place: Stadion Wankdorf Business Center, Bern-Wankdorf, Switzerland

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to invite you to the 73rd Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG. Based on the present knowledge of the coronavirus situation, we plan to hold the event as a physical meeting.

The complete annual report for fiscal year 2021, including the compensation report and auditor's reports, is available on the website of the Comet Group. Please use the registration form ('Anmeldung') sent to you by postal service to register for the Shareholder Meeting or to appoint a proxy to represent you.

For this electronic voting, please visit the web page www.gvmanager-live.ch/comet. You will find your personal access code for proxy authorization in the top section of the registration form. Remote electronic voting will be available from March 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. CET to April 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon CEST. Shareholders are entitled to vote if their name appears in the Company's share register as of April 4, 2022.

For the Board of Directors

The Chairman Heinz Kundert

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Comet Holding AG 
       Herrengasse 10 
       3175 Flamatt 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 31 744 90 00 
E-mail:    info@comet.tech 
Internet:   www.comet.tech 
ISIN:     CH0360826991 
Valor:    36082699 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1310373 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1310373 2022-03-24

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1310373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
