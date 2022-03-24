Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Lang & Schwarz
24.03.22
07:36 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
24.03.2022 | 07:16
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about changes in the Board of Directors

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about changes in the Board of Directors

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about changes in the Board of Directors 24-March-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MMK notifies about   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that 
changes in the board  Valery Martsinovich, Tav Morgan and Olga Rashnikova resigned from MMK's Board of Directors in 
OF DIRECTORS      compliance with their applications. 
            The Group notifies that it has the obligatory quorum for holding Board meetings and making 
            decisions stipulated by MMK's Charter. The tenures of the other members of the Board are valid, 
24 march 2022     and the composition of the new Board of Directors will be considered at the Annual General 
            Meeting of Shareholders. 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
About MMK 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group, MMK) is a Russian iron and steel 
company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit 
encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream 
processing of rolled steel. MMK manufacturesa broad range of steel products, with a    Subscribe to our official MMK 
predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude   channel in Telegram, to be 
steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.               the first to know about key 
                                             MMK news. 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 
2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
+7 (915) 380-62-66      KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               13 April   Q1 2022 Trading Update 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        19 April   Q1 2022 IFRS financials 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 151105 
EQS News ID:  1310367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1310367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2022 01:45 ET (05:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
