PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about changes in the Board of Directors 24-March-2022

MMK notifies about PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that changes in the board Valery Martsinovich, Tav Morgan and Olga Rashnikova resigned from MMK's Board of Directors in OF DIRECTORS compliance with their applications. The Group notifies that it has the obligatory quorum for holding Board meetings and making decisions stipulated by MMK's Charter. The tenures of the other members of the Board are valid, 24 march 2022 and the composition of the new Board of Directors will be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Magnitogorsk, Russia About MMK PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group, MMK) is a Russian iron and steel company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK manufacturesa broad range of steel products, with a Subscribe to our official MMK predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude channel in Telegram, to be steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. the first to know about key MMK news. Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. Investor Relations Department +7 (915) 380-62-66 KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar ESG DEPARTMENT 13 April Q1 2022 Trading Update Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 19 April Q1 2022 IFRS financials vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

