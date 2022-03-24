Arctic Blue Beverages has launched Hang Oat Vanilla, their first oat-based ready-to-drink (RTD). The product is already on sale in Finland and will later this year be more widely available in Europe.

Arctic Blue Beverages has launched Hang Oat Vanilla, their first oat-based ready-to-drink (RTD). The product is already on sale in Finland and will later this year be more widely available in Europe. The novelty drink is based on the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin. "This new product expands our range of oat-based products. It is aimed especially at younger, conscious people, for whom sustainability is important, "says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages. (Photo: Business Wire)

The novelty drink is based on the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin. The oat-based drink combines the tastes of the wild northern nature and pure Finnish water. The drink is packed in Tetra Pak carton.

"This new product expands our range of oat-based products. It is aimed especially at younger, conscious people, for whom sustainability is important, "says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages' first oat-based mild alcoholic beverage. In the future, the company intends to expand its RTD product range (ready-to-drink) by launching new flavors and packaging sizes both in Finland and abroad.

Eroma is pleased that Arctic Blue Beverages has the opportunity to respond to the rapidly growing trend of RTD beverages and the popularity of dairy-free oat products, and to develop new oat products.

"We have created an innovation platform that allows our product development to answer quickly to trends and market changes without taking months of development work, "says Eroma.

According to Eroma, the market for RTD drinks has grown tremendously globally, and at the same time, oat-based options are taking up shelf space from traditional dairy products.

"Growth in both categories is immersive. With the new Hang Oat Vanilla just launched, we are among the first to take part in the growing segment, "he says.

Arctic Blue Beverages Oy is a Finnish beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily in the export market and its products are sold in Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries globally.

