Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

("Temple Bar")

Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

The Board of Temple Bar is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Cade as a non-executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees, with effect from 24 March 2022.

Charles brings a wealth of experience and expertise, not just in investment trusts, but in investment generally. He has over 25 years' experience in the investment companies' sector and was ranked among the leading analysts throughout his career at Numis Securities, Winterflood Securities, HSBC and Merrill Lynch. Charles joined the City following an MBA from Warwick Business School, having previously worked for a consultancy firm and as an economist in the UK government. He currently sits on the Investment Committee of the Rank Foundation charity and is an independent member of the Investment Research Monitoring Group for interactive investor, the retail platform.

There are no disclosures required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13

24 March 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323