PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 08:04
Kasei Holdings Plc - Market Update

PR Newswire

London, March 23

24 March 2022

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Market Update

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) is pleased to announce the following updates with respect to the Company's investment strategy.

Core Portfolio:

The Company has further built out its core portfolio with the addition of smaller cap alt coins forming low portfolio weightings along with a degree of re-balancing. The core portfolio is currently comprised as follows:

UnderlyingQuantityAv price (USD)Cost (USD)
BTC 27.5053,120.99 1,460,694.44
ETH 246.794,049.10 999,276.80
QNT 2,500.00207.44 518,596.94
SOL 480.50207.93 99,910.95
LINK 3,747.5026.52 99,372.97
DAG 1,500,000.000.1628 244,271.99
AR 1,750.0056.04 98,074.78
LUNA 1,000.0044.73 44,733.00
AVAX 950.00103.10 97,946.10
ZONE 742,187.500.0284 21,093.75
HBAR 150,000.000.2183 32,742.25
HNT 1,250.0027.75 34,684.10
LTX 50,000.000.65 32,286.00
ALGO 4,000.001.00 4,000.00
FTT 150.0040.89 6,133.50
CPOOL 100,000.000.2190 21,909.10
XDB 50,000.000.2575 12,875.00
WMT 25,000.000.706 17,650.00
TOTAL 3,846,316.67

Yield Generating strategies:

The company has now staked a proportion of core portfolio assets as follows:

Ethereum:

100 ETH staked in the ETH 2.0 staking program at a current yield of 5.5%.

Solana:

480.5 SOL staked at a current yield of 6.00%.

Constellation (DAG):

1,000,000 DAG staked in the Soft node staking program at a current 10.6% yield.

Luna:

1,000 LUNA staked at a current yield of 9.96%.

Avalanche:

950 AVAX staked at a current yield of 12.30%.

Helium Network:

1,250 HNT staked at a current yield of 5.12%.

Clearpool:

100,000 CPOOL staked at a current yield of 50%.

Staking rewards are paid in native tokens and as such yields are token based and subject to change. The Company also intends to use its remaining BTC and ETH in alternative yield generating strategies.

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer		info@kaseiholdings.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com
gabrielle@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

