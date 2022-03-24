Belgium's federal government has decided to reduce to 6% the VAT on PV systems and heat pumps deployed on buildings erected over the past ten years. This measure was previously applied only to projects developed on buildings that were more than ten years old.The Belgian Minister of Finance, Vincent Van Peteghem, announced this week that the federal government has decided to reduce to 6% the value-added tax (VAT) for PV installations and heat pumps deployed on buildings erected over the past ten years. This low percentage value was previously applied only to residential solar arrays and heat pumps ...

