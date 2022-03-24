Pumped hydro energy storage is ideally positioned to support reliability and reduce volatility in the energy market as Australia shifts from fossil fuels towards renewable power with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull labeling the technology the "ultimate long-duration storage" solution.From pv magazine Australia With the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecasting at least 45GW/620GWh of energy storage will be needed to cater for the transition of the nation's energy system from fossil fuels to renewables, former prime minister Malcom Turnbull has pointed to pumped hydro energy ...

