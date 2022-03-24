- (PLX AI) - Hoegh LNG Confirmation of Credit Event occurring under HLNG03 and HLNG04 bond terms.
- • Hoegh LNG confirms that it today has created a first ranking pledge over its ownership of 15,257,498 common units of Höegh LNG Partners LP, split between HLNG03 and HLNG04 pro-rata to the respective outstanding amounts, in favour of the Bond Trustee (on behalf of the bondholders), to secure all present and future obligations and liabilities of Höegh LNG under the respective bond issues
HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de