Edison Investment Research Limited LXi REIT (LXI): Strong accretive growth continuing 24-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

London, UK, 24 March 2022

The strong returns evident in LXi REIT's (LXi's) interim results continued through Q322, well above the company's target of at least 8%, supported by swift and accretive capital deployment. In this note we review LXi's strategy and the prospects for continued growth based on inflation-indexed rent uplifts and accretive portfolio acquisitions, reflected in our updated forecasts.

Capital growth and targeted dividend growth has seen LXi's prospective dividend yield (FY23e) widen to an attractive 4.3% while its premium to (Q322) NAV has narrowed to c 6% from c 18% in September 2021. The outlook for further inflation protected DPS growth is strong, well covered by EPRA earnings and fully covered by cash earnings as acquisitions make their full impact. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

