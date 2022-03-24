

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Jonathan Swinney as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director.



Swinney is currently CFO of EnQuest PLC and will join Tullow later this year. As announced earlier, Richard Miller, currently Group Financial Controller, will act as interim CFO until Swinney arrives at Tullow.



He has served as EnQuest's founding CFO since 2010. He joined Petrofac as the head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 2008 before joining EnQuest and previous to that worked in investment banking.



Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of Tullow Oil, said, 'Jonathan has a proven track record in the oil & gas sector of working in complex operating environments and driving capital discipline and efficiency. He has the right mix of sector and corporate finance experience that Tullow needs.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TULLOW OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de