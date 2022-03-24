Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland 2022 by Great Place to Work Ireland, ranking No. 9 in the medium company category.

"We are proud to be named to the Great Place to Work in Ireland list for the third consecutive year," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Ireland has been our home for almost a decade and has served as the foundation for our global growth. In just the past year, we've expanded our commitment even further, opening a new global headquarters in Dublin and a drug product manufacturing facility in Waterford. At the center of this growth are our dedicated employees, who through their commitment to patients and the Irish community, help make Horizon a great place to work."

The Great Place to Work Ireland list is compiled through a robust employee survey and a culture audit assessment of each company's policies and practices.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants that use an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.

The full 2022 lists of organizations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.ie/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005327/en/

Contacts:

Ireland Media Contact:

Gordon MRM

Ray Gordon

ray@gordonmrm.ie

U.S. Media Contacts:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com