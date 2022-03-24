

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The central bank is likely to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 130.19 against the yen, 1.0253 against the euro, 1.2307 against the pound and 0.9336 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de