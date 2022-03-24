DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD (ASIC LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2839

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1713370

CODE: ASIC LN

ISIN: LU1900069136

