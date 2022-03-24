

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as the European Union mulls further sanctions on Russia.



The benchmark DAX was up 87 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,371 as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for meetings of the NATO alliance, G7 and European Union.



Krones AG fell 1.7 percent. After making a strong start to fiscal 2022 with a very large order backlog, the packing and bottling machine manufacturer noted that the various uncertainties mean that the business environment remains challenging.



SGL Carbon jumped 3.6 percent. The carbon and graphite product manufacturer turned to profit in FY21 from a loss last year.



Daimler Truck Holding surged 8.2 percent. The company achieved its financial targets for 2021 despite significant supply chain headwinds.







