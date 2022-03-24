DJ Venture capital investor Redalpine launches Summit Fund

Press Release

Zurich, 24 March 2022

Venture capital investor Redalpine launches Summit Fund Zurich-based venture capital investor, Redalpine, is launching its next private equity fund. It has a target volume of CHF 1 billion and an evergreen structure making it more attractive to a broader professional investor base. In today's global search for above-average returns, venture capital investments are increasingly in demand, also in Europe. Despite a long track record of consistently attractive returns, many institutional investors are not yet taking full advantage of this opportunity. Redalpine operates a proven concept and has the necessary experience and expertise required to make successful venture capital investments. The fund now makes this strategy accessible to institutional investors through the Summit Fund.

The Summit Fund has an evergreen structure, which is unique in venture capital but typical in classic equity investment funds. This allows for diversification over time across multiple economic and innovation cycles while providing investors with partial liquidity of their shares. Investors will benefit from exclusive access to investments in promising young companies and a return typical for this asset class. The CHF 1 billion target size of the fund will allow for a broad risk distribution across 100 investments. The size of the fund combined with the investment diversification and liquidity makes the fund particularly attractive to institutional investors.

The launch of the Summit Fund is part of Redalpine's ongoing development: The Zurich-based private equity house has already launched six funds in the last 15 years, which have performed above industry-average. An evergreen structure has already been implemented for the "Opportunity Fund" (Fund 5) and validated by appealing returns thus far.

Peter Niederhauser, co-founder and partner of Redalpine, says: "With the Summit Fund, we are convinced to offer an attractive venture capital investment opportunity and at the same time provide a booster for the entire tech ecosystem." Michael Sidler, co-founder and partner of Redalpine, adds: "Switzerland and Europe are world champions in innovation - it is high time that we exploit this potential with appropriate financial resources."

About Redalpine: Redalpine is a leading European venture capital investor based in Switzerland. The Fund has over CHF1bn Assets under Management and an investment strategy ranging from health tech through to ICT. Redalpine's diverse team supports its 70+ portfolio companies not only with a financial investment but also with its in-house operational and subject matter expertise and an extensive international network. Redalpine's ambition is to help talented entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality and scale their businesses into international success stories. The fund has a long-standing history of investing in the most promising entrepreneurs with the most disruptive ideas. Investments include N26, Taxfix, Carvolution, Bexio, Inkitt and Vivenu. Redalpine's portfolio companies have created over 10,000 jobs and raised almost CHF3bn in funding thus far.

www.redalpine.com

Contact for enquiries and further information: Désirée Reimann, CFO and General Partner at Redalpine (desiree.reimann@redalpine.com)

