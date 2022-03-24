The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Awards DriveNets Network Cloud with Excellence Ribbon for Implementing the Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Routing Solution

DriveNets is the only vendor to be awarded the Software Requirements Compliant Ribbon in an operator-led TIP Request for Information (RFI) evaluating industry readiness and solutions availability for disaggregated core networking

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, has been recognized as the Industry's leading vendor for Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Routing (DDBR) solutions by the operator-driven Telecom Infra Project (TIP). TIP is an operator-driven, global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standard-based technology solutions that deliver high-quality connectivity.

TIP members Vodafone, Telefónica, MTN and KDDI led the RFI project to evaluate industry readiness and solutions compliant with TIP's defined technical requirements for disaggregated networking. TIP's goal is to define a practical implementation type and identify the best solutions for building high-capacity, disaggregated, and open routers, enabling operators to expand the capacity of their current and future IP core and peering networks. KDDI, who is also the chair of the TIP Disaggregated Open Router (DOR) subgroup, has announced completion of the commercial testing for a DriveNets DDBR solution as a gateway peering router showing enough capabilities to be deployed into KDDI production networks.

DriveNets Network Cloud was evaluated among other vendor's software solutions and was the only one to be awarded the Requirements Compliant Ribbon for DDBR, the highest score in the TIP research project RFI stage. Network Cloud optimizes overall network costs and scaling while allowing innovative service models through disaggregated, software-based multiservice networks running over standard white boxes. DriveNets Network Cloud addresses any network case - from core and peering to edge and access.

"We are glad to see the first solutions getting TIP's Requirements Compliant Ribbons," said Diego Marí, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager at Meta and TIP OOPT Technical Lead. "Now, we are excited to see the next step as the Test & Validation phase continues with trials. The ribbons demonstrate that the ecosystem is healthy, and we will continue to see more DDBR solutions getting listed on TIP Exchange."

"Service providers are justifiably concerned about the slow evolution of their network infrastructure solutions, at a time when adapting to market changes is so critical," said Ido Susan, CEO & Co-Founder, DriveNets. "By moving to a software-based solution and supporting the complete virtualization of network resources, DriveNets Network Cloud enables service innovation, scalability, and operational efficiency and automation much more efficiently than traditional routers. Network designs that were created more than 20 years ago are no longer effective in today's cloud-led environment. Today's announcement demonstrates that cloud-like disaggregated network solutions are ready to replace them."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud - adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com.

