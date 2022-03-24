- (PLX AI) - Aker Horizons shares gained 12% after the company said Mitsui would invest EUR 575 million in the Mainstream Renewable Power company.
- • The investment gives Mitsui a 27.5% stake in Mainstream, which values the company at EUR 2.1 billion
- • This transaction increases the NAV by NOK 4 per share, bringing it to NOK 28 for Aker Horizons, analysts at Carnegie said
- • It's another strong transaction done by the Mainstream team, showing capital in private markets is eager to find strategic positions in leading renewable IPPs and developers: Carnegie
- • The good valuation might indicate a disconnect between public and private markets, SEB analysts said, adding that the transaction should add NOK 2-4 per share to Aker Horizons
