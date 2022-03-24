Infinitum Copper Commences Geophysics Survey At La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a land-based geophysical survey at La Adelita project in Sonora and Sinaloa states in northwest Mexico. The Company's magneto-telluric geophysical survey will consist of ten lines totaling 14.8 kilometers that have been prepared in advance (See Figure 1). Field crews started laying out the receivers and began the field survey on March 20th. The survey will take an estimated 3 weeks to complete.

"The recently announced discovery of the Pericos zone was made by crews preparing the grid for the geophysics, so this program is already off to a productive start. Preparation of the grid to led to discovery of the Pericos zone which is 800 metres west of the previously known Cerro Grande zone. The fact that those two zones are located on the western and eastern limb of an anticlinal fold now opens up more questions about what happens along the stratigraphy where it wraps around and closes to the south. That makes the timeliness of this geophysical survey even more important" commented Steve Robertson, CEO of Infinitum.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized region with a rich history.

