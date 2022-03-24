- (PLX AI) - Alaska Air plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025.
- • Plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300+ aircraft to all-Boeing 737 for its mainline operations and all-Embraer E175 jets for regional, by the end of 2023
- • Today, the company announced infrastructure improvements for four of its main hubs - Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles
- • These investments total $2.3 billion in infrastructure upgrades
