Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Ivor Exploration Inc. (CSE: IVOR) (the "Company" or "Ivor") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivien Chuang as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Ms. Chuang will replace Brent Hahn, who served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since January 27, 2022.

Ms. Chuang is a Chartered Accountant (British Columbia, Canada) with more than fifteen years of experience in the resource and mining sector. Her experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Azincourt Energy Corp., a uranium developer in the world-class Athabasca Basin uranium district of Canada, and Precipitate Gold Corp. Ms. Chuang also served as Chief Financial Officer of Northern Empire Resources Corp., a Nevada-focused mining company that was acquired by Coeur Mining in 2018, K2 Gold Corporation (formerly West Melville Metals Inc.) and Chakana Copper Corp. (formerly Remo Resources Inc.). Ms. Chuang articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Hahn for his services and continued support of the Company.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Company, of which 500,000 options will be granted to Ms. Chuang, all at an exercise price of $0.90 per share for a period of five years in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

