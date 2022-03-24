Acid Orange Market to Reach $302.07 Million by 2028: The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global acid orange market is expected to grow from USD 148.92 Million in 2020 to USD 302.08 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The substantial growth of the textile industry and the growing silk production in emerging economies are the factors fuelling the acid orange market.

The acid dyes are named based on the colour, for example, acid orange, acid brown, acid black, acid yellow, acid green, etc. Acid dyestuff is extensively utilised, mainly as a direct dyestuff for protein fibres (such as wool, silk) and polyamide fibres. On the basis of chemical structure, acid dyes can be divided into azo type, triphenylmethane type, anthracene oxygen type, anthraquinone type, pyrazoline type, and nitroso type. It is necessary that dyeing should be conducted in an acidic solution. Acid orange is mainly used for nylon, wool, leather, silk, etc. Water-soluble acid dyes are not relevant to cellulosic fibres. Direct dyes or basic dyes are used in paper dyeing and are often used compared to acid dyestuffs. Acid dyes are used both by small-scale dyers. They are also used commercially to dye protein or animal fibres such as wool, mohair, silk, alpaca, angora, synthetics, and nylons. There is a considerable growth of the textile industry in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc., which are expected to build the demand for acid orange dyes.

The stringent regulations and policies are the factors restraining the acid orange market. Exposure to these dyes daily can cause ill effects to the health or the exposed body part. Some of the symptoms seen were darkening of the body surface, erosion of scales, excessive mucus secretion, loss of appetite, etc. So there are stringent regulations that all dyes manufacturers have to follow to ensure the better health condition of their workers and the environment.

The major players in the global acid orange market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye ChemPvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and Magnil Dye Chem., among others. Leaders provide better opportunities and continuously focus on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share.

In October 2019 , Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany , Completed the Acquisition of Versum Materials. By acquiring Versum, the organization has optimally positioned itself in the electronic materials market. The company is also broadening performance materials, balancing the portfolio with three vital business sectors, and sharpening the strategic focus on innovation-driven technologies.

Acid Orange 7 segment dominated the market with the highest market value of USD 27.85 million in 2020.

The colour index number segment is divided into Acid Orange 3, Acid Orange 74, Acid Orange 80, Acid Orange 24, Acid Orange 67, Acid Orange 7, Acid Orange 10, Acid Orange 86, and others. As of 2020, Acid Orange 7 is the leading colour index number segment of the global acid orange with a market value of USD 27.85 Million. The increase in awareness and knowledge among people about the advantage of Acid Orange 7 has led to the increasing use of acid orange in personal care and cosmetic products. It is also used as a colouring agent in cosmetic and personal care products. They also have high demand among textile and cosmetic products manufacturers worldwide as a source of colouring agents.

The Soluble In Water segment dominated the market with the highest market value of USD 96.56 Million in 2020.

The solubility segment includes soluble in water and insoluble in ethanol. Acid orange dyes are highly soluble in water and have better lightfastness than basic dyes. So, the water-soluble acid orange segment has shown the highest market value of USD 96.56 Million in 2020.

HDPE drums segment dominated the market with the highest market value of USD 71.73 Million in 2020.

The packaging segment includes HDPE bags, HDPE drums, and Carton boxes. HDPE drums are accounted for the highest market value of USD 71.73 Million in 2020. It is anticipated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The textile segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 92.6 Million in 2020.

The end-user segment includes cosmetics, hair dying agents, inks, textiles, medical, food & beverages, etc. The textile application segment is projected to attain the highest acid orange market value of USD 92.6 Million in 2020. The acid orange dyes are used in the textile industry to impart various colours. Acid orange dyes often display better colour fastness than conventional ones due to their superior bonding, resulting in improved durability.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Acid Orange Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the Acid orange market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest acid orange market, with a share of 45.37% in 2020. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest acid orange market growth in the forecasted period. There will be an increase in demand by various end-user industries such as the leather and textile industries. Both Europe and North America regions are predicted to show significant growth over the coming years.

About the report:

The global acid orange market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

