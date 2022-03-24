A Finnish-Norwegian research group has assessed the global potential of vertical east-west bifacial PV (VBPV) projects and found that these installations may provide a low LCOE at Nordic latitudes, in Central Europe and subtropical desert areas. The researchers also found that residential and commercial VBPV systems are a grid-friendly solution for low-voltage networks when compared to monofacial arrays.A group of researchers from the University of Turku in Finland and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has estimated the potential of vertical east-west bifacial PV (VBPV) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...