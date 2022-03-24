

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate declined slightly in February, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed in Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell a seasonally adjusted 3.67 percent in February from 3.70 percent in January. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.73 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.65 percent in February from 3.61 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 4,000 to 434,000 in February from 430,000 the previous month.



The total employment decreased by 16,000 persons from the previous month to 11.458 million in February.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de