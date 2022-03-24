Basalt Fiber Market Size To Reach USD 533.3 Million In 2028 | Increased usage of basalt fibers in production of sound absorption materials for various industries is Estimated To Drive Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basalt fiber market size is expected to reach USD 533.3 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Continuous growth of construction industry is one of the major factors driving basalt fiber market revenue growth.

Growing emphasis on infrastructure, considerable economic growth, and improvement in living standards of the people are some of the other factors which are impacting the growth of the market positively. Developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, and countries in the European Union have been focusing on enhancing their existing infrastructure, which is fueling market growth.

Escalating demand for continuous basalt fiber from electronics to print circuit boards and transportation sector is another factor driving the demand for continuous basalt fiber worldwide. Growth in demand for sports equipment is also estimated to contribute toward market growth over the forecast period. Excellent shock resistance provided by the fiber is good for ballistic applications and is expected to impact market growth positively.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1698

Basalt fiber is a cost-effective alternative to carbon fiber and can replace it in some applications such as filament winding. Basalt-reinforced composites can meet OEM's disposal requirements as complete disposal by incineration is possible and is thus environment-friendly. Huge contamination concerns are often caused by incinerating glass fiber composites. The compatibility of basalt fibers with resins such as unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, and phenolic, among others are expected to drive market revenue growth. Basalt fiber is golden-brown in color and can be used as a substitute to carbon and aramid fiber in cosmetics applications which is propelling market growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Discrete segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to strong demand for production of CNG cylinders, headliners, and other interior parts in automotive, brake pads, and friction materials. Moreover, demand for environment-friendly and recyclable products is also fueling revenue growth of the segment.

By application, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for structural reinforcement in jets and various other aircrafts is projected to stimulate segment revenue growth. Major properties such as excellent thermal properties and better shock resistance in comparison to its alternatives are likely to drive the demand. Increasing military expenditure across the globe and growing commercial aircraft production due to the rising number of air travel passengers is also expected to propel the revenue growth of the segment.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1698

Composite segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 as they consist of 80% fibers, are non-corrosive, and have three-times more tensile strength compared to steel bars used in construction. Basalt fiber composite imparts strength to the rebar while the resin holds the fibers firmly. Compared to steel rebar, basalt fiber reinforced plastic greatly increases the life of civil engineering structures where corrosion is a major challenge. Therefore, the use of basalt fiber composite has increased in construction industry.

The market revenue in North America is expected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period. Surging construction expenditures owing to rapid infrastructure expansion and strong growth of automotive sector is driving the market growth in the region.

is expected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period. Surging construction expenditures owing to rapid infrastructure expansion and strong growth of automotive sector is driving the market growth in the region. Major companies in the market include Kamenny VEK, Basaltex, B&W Fiber Glass, Inc., Mafic SA, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Russian Basalt, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., Mudanjiang Jinshi basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang GFB Basalt Fiber Co.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented basalt fiber market based on product type, form, usage type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Fabric



Roving



Chopped Strands



Mesh & Grids



Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Continuous



Discrete

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Composite



Non-composite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Construction



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Electrical & Electronics



Chemical



Marine



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1698

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Jojoba Oil Market, By Product (Lipids, Esters, Alcohol, Wax, Proteins, Others), By Type (Cold-pressed, Refined), By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Bitumen Market by Product Type (Paving, Oxidized, Cutback, Emulsion, Polymer Modified), By Application (Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Insulation, Others), and Region, Forecast to 2028

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market, By Form (Powder, Crystalline, Others), By Grade (Domestic Grade, Industrial Grade), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Applications, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Antimicrobial Plastics Market By Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics), By Additive (Organic, Inorganic), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Fabrics Market By Type (Active, Passive, and Ultra-Smart), By Application (Sports & Fitness, Protection & Military, and Healthcare), By Functionality (Sensing and Energy Harvesting), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Face Shield Market By Type (Full Face Shield, Half Face Shield), By End-use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Construction), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Material Type (Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market, By Pest Type (Invertebrates, Weeds, Vertebrates, Pathogens), By Control Method (Biological, Chemical, Mechanical & Physical, Cultural), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Geotextile Tubes Market By Type (Woven, Nonwoven), By End-use (Environmental Engineering, Marine & Hydraulic, Construction, Agricultural Engineering), and By Region, Forecasts to 2028

Spray Adhesives Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Synthetic Rubber), By Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Furniture), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Foam Glass Market, By Type (Open Cell, Closed Cell, Black (Gray) Foam Glass, White Foam Glass, Others), By Process (Physical, Chemical), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-basalt-fiber-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg