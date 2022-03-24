Professional trainers with a philosophy of providing engaging, actionable training sessions are the way forward for enhanced work practices

Ryan Ripley and Todd Miller, the co-founders of Agile for Humans LLC, say that, "A co-teaching philosophy, along with engaging and fully interactive training classes are pillars for improved agile practices." This philosophy translates into forging stellar team connections and collaboration. As accredited Professional Scrum Trainers (PST) by Scrum.org, Todd and Ryan have access to a world-class community of practitioners and the most effective Scrum course material.

What do these two trainers offer? The crux of their offerings is real-world experience and training philosophy that puts the student first. They teach enterprises using Scrum, an agile product development framework, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The scrum framework stands as the most popular Agile framework in the world. At the core, the company is an Agile training provider.

Apart from the Scrum framework, they impart insights on agile leadership and Kanban courses to startups and the Fortune 1000 universe. Todd and Ryan are also accredited ProKanban Trainers by ProKanban.org. Students and corporate leaders are fully engaged in the learning process during a course. Agile for Humans, LLC, leverages engagement techniques such as Learning 3.0, Training from the Back of the Room, and Liberating Structures. These techniques, in turn, enabled Agile for Humans to grow as an Agile training as they transitioned to online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.





How does the Scrum framework help individuals, teams, and organizations succeed?

The Scrum framework combined with Evidence-Based Management gives people and teams a standard by which organizations can measure value, effectiveness, and delivery capabilities. By learning how to measure outcomes and solve complex problems with Scrum, organizations can deliver value-enriching products. Engaging and practical training that Agile for Humans provides can help make a difference in how organizations deliver outcomes and value to their customers.

Today, the business ecosystem is ever more dynamic. Offering value to customers requires a holistic outlook. In this vein, Ryan and Todd continue, "Learning and development through training serve as the building blocks for the ideas and insights needed to win in today's world."

Delving deeper, Agile for Humans provides the following:

Public Scrum and Kanban Training - Ryan and Todd offer public courses where developers, project managers, leaders, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and team members learn the essential Agile skills that organizations need to leverage to deliver high-quality, valuable products to customers.

Private Scrum and Kanban Training - Here, the course content gets befitted to the specific needs and requirements of the company hosting the training course. Here, colleagues get together and discuss the practical implications of the course content. They can reflect on how to progress together as a team and leave the class knowing what to do next. Private courses are a great way to learn, grow, improve a team.

Agile for Humans Community - This is a dedicated platform for Scrum Mastery. In leveling up as Scrum Masters, trainees also get additional perks, including:

A monthly call with Ryan and Todd - Here, they can address the challenging Scrum questions and other challenges faced over the month. These get augmented with monthly themes that heed emphasis on specific learning objectives.

Weekly case studies - These sharpen the thinking and application of Scrum values

Daily prompts - Serve as breadcrumbs towards subsequent career goals and options as a Scrum Master.

Opportunities to forge connections with other professionals

Access recordings of past events and workshop materials

Exclusive members-only events, offers, and discounts

Self-paced courses

About Agile for Humans, LLC

Founded by Ryan Ripley and Todd Miller, Agile for Humans is a training and consulting firm. Todd and Ryan focus on delivering highly-interactive courses that help teams learn how to provide value to their customers. In doing so, practical experiences spanning over 20 years get leveraged. The Agile for Humans training philosophy is rooted in active learning and engagement, not lectures via PowerPoint. The enterprise also puts forth digital offerings on YouTube, such as the "Agile for Humans Podcast" and the "Your Daily Scrum Show" for those unable to attend the online training sessions.

