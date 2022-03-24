Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, is pleased to announce that it will be participating as an exhibitor at the 29th Annual Wellness Show held at Vancouver Convention Centre, East Building, on March 26th - 27th.

The Wellness Show is a host of Western Canada's biggest and most established health and lifestyles showcase. It brings new approaches to nutrition, fitness, physical and emotional well-being to help Vancouverites achieve their most holistic, healthiest selves. In addition to the annual showcase, The Wellness Show helps to connect like-minded businesses and thought-leaders in wellness, educate the public on health options as a year-round online resource at https://www.thewellnessshow.com/

Brad Hargreaves, the Company's VP Technology and Operations, stated, "We look forward to exhibiting at The Wellness Show and demonstrating our eBalance® Home/Pro Systems. Please come by Booth 520 as our team I will be there to answer your questions."

About Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to: diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The Company's main focus is on continued research and development of its eBalance® Technology and its eBalance® Home and eBalance® Pro Systems, which have received Health Canada Approval as Class II Medical Device Systems in the summer of 2020. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit www.cellmedx.com/investors/overview/. For the Company's newsletter please visit: www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cell MedX Corp.

Frank McEnulty

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA or Health Canada, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

SOURCE:

Cell MedX Corp.

For further information visit: www.cellmedx.com.

Investor Relations: 1-844-238-2692

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117917