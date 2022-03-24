Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Ms. Elliston served as Chief Client and Operations Officer at International Capital and Management Company - ICMC, where she led an exceptional stakeholder team providing inventive solutions and expanding business capabilities to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. During her tenure for the ICMC family of companies she held senior roles including CEO. Rosemary has led multiple highly visible projects and teams with industry leaders such as Kaiser Permanente, Andersen Consulting, Perot Systems and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Rosemary majored in Medical Technology at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, AL and is an alumna of the Executive Development Program from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Elliston joins Bloom's senior team backed by a board of directors that include the former Chief Digital Officer of Bayer, Former Chief Marketing Officer of Sprint and the current Chief Medical Officer at GE Corporate.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rosemary to the team," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Her skills and experience in healthcare operations will help us execute on our strategy of bringing data-driven, innovative workplace health solutions to organizations. With the right team in place, we're well-equipped to help employers create more productive organizations through healthier employees."

"I'm excited to be part of Bloom," said Rosemary Elliston, COO of Bloom. "The Company's vision of bringing innovative health solutions to the workplace is well-timed with the needs of a changing employment market."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

