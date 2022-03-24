Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022

WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
08:01 Uhr
16,300 Euro
-0,200
-1,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2022 | 13:05
66 Leser
Constellium SE: Constellium to Host and Webcast Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced details of the live webcast for its 2022 Analyst Day to be held in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. For those attending in person, a tour of the Muscle Shoals facility will follow presentations by members of the Constellium management team.

The conference will start at 9am EDT on Wednesday, April 6 2022, and will include remarks by the following, as well as Q&A sessions. The presentations will conclude at approximately 12pm EDT.

  • Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer
  • Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP) business unit
  • Ingrid Joerg, President, Aerospace and Transportation (A&T) business unit
  • Philippe Hoffmann, President, Automotive Structures and Industry (AS&I) business unit

The live video broadcast will be accessible at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=614252D0-73A4-4B89-B97B-2C639389EFC5

To participate by telephone, please dial the following numbers and enter access code 1348986.

  • U.S.: +1 877 870 91 35
  • France: + 33 (0) 1 70 95 03 46
  • UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338
  • Other: +1 646 741 31 67

To register, visit https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-dayor contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.

The presentations will be posted on Constellium's Investor Relations webpage: https://www.constellium.com/investors

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page for three weeks following the event.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser- Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
