Novamind Inc.: Novamind Expands Group Therapy Model

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announced today that it is launching Groups by Novamind, an expansion of the Company's clinical care model focused on increasing patient access to Novamind's evidence-based mental health treatments.

Under the model, Novamind is piloting alternatives to traditional one-on-one therapy. Clinicians will offer group therapy options including psychedelic integration and in-person group psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for four to 10 individuals delivered as drop-in sessions or multi-week curricula. Groups are designed to be inclusive and welcome patients with diverse needs that may be suited to educational, therapeutic or medical intervention, and range in duration and fee structure. Many of the group offerings will be eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers.

Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer, commented, "Our goal is to develop a robust care model and group therapy further strengthens our range of treatment options. I've witnessed countless times, firsthand, how the power of group-based treatment leads to improved accessibility and outcomes, often with ripple effects of patients' healing work spreading to their families and communities."

Group therapy may unlock certain healing properties that foster recovery and improve mental health through decreased isolation, improved problem-solving and accountability, and greater empathy.1 Research suggests suitability for several mental health conditions including emotional trauma, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.2,3,4,5

"Groups by Novamind leverages economies of scale responsibly, allowing us to offer our services to a larger patient population," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director. "It's an innovation that reduces barriers to mental healthcare for many patients with unmet needs."

Further increasing accessibility, some groups will be offered virtually, and in-person programming will be held across Novamind's network of clinics, which are purposefully designed to support group treatment. In 2021, the Company unveiled a new design concept for its de novo clinics that features larger treatment rooms, and similar spaces currently exist in its Wheeler Park, Salt Lake City, Murray and Phoenix clinics.

Mr. Conforti continued, "Our group therapy model already has momentum. It's a cornerstone of Novamind's Frontline KAP clinical pilot, which recently entered its final stages and is expected to become an available treatment under Groups by Novamind. We look forward to providing updates on this and the new group offerings that we're piloting."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

