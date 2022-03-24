Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
24.03.22
13:29 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,001
-2,24 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
24.03.2022
iZafe Group Presents at Digital Health Day

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that CEO Anders Segerström will present on March 31 at 12.35 on Redeye's theme day: Digital Health Day

The broadcast is live and can be followed at https://www.redeye.se/events/830579/redeye-theme-digital-health-day where the presentation will also be available to watch afterwards.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

iZafe Group presents at Digital Health Day

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694499/iZafe-Group-Presents-at-Digital-Health-Day

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
