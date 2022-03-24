HAI ROBOTICS will display its Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems in Europe at the upcoming Transport and Logistics Innovation Week (SITL) 2022 in Paris from Apr. 5-8, an event it sees as the launchpad into more European countries.

SITL 2022 will also mark the debut of the company's local European team.

Considered a disruptive innovator, HAI ROBOTICS is committed to spearheading the future of warehouse automation, with a flexible, easily deployable and cost-effective solution that will massively increase supply chain efficiency in Europe.

Local Presence

Since setting up its regional headquarters in the Netherlands in late 2021, HAI ROBOTICS has expanded its presence quickly into several countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Benelux and the U.K.

It has quickly set up a local team, most of whom are industrial veterans.

Peter Guan, HAI ROBOTICS European General Manager, said HAI Robotics "is dedicated to hiring local top talent in each of the European key regions."

"The company has already employed the services of several native country managers with proven track records in the logistics automation industry. We keep searching for more local talent that can increase the level of our service and support," Mr Guan said.

"We are gearing up to do more exhibitions in Europe," he added.

An expert in building up, structuring and swiftly growing the European business of international companies that want to break into the market, Mr Guan used to be the sales marketing director at Hikvision for more than ten years.

At SITL 2022, Mr Guan will be joined by Kai Ramadhin, VP of Sales Marketing Europe, and Thierry Hennebiq, Country Manager France. Both were newly joined.

With more than 20 years of experience in the logistics market, Mr Ramadhin had previously worked with the Dutch corporation Van Riet Material Handling Systems as both interim CEO and the Director of Sales and Marketing.

With more than 10 years of experience in the intralogistics industry, Mr Hennebiq had previously fulfilled roles at the top system integrators in this industry including TGW, Dematic and Vanderlande.

The Better Fit

Compared with existing, especially traditional, warehouse automation solutions, HAI ROBOTICS believe its ACR systems are a better fit for European customers.

Take France, where SITL 2022 convenes, for example. Mr Hennebiq said "huge demand is observed," given the growing demand for logistic services.

"We think our ACR solution can give logistic service suppliers everything they need to optimize their warehouses for massively increased throughput and efficiency," he said.

Mr Ramadhin said HAI ROBOTICS' target industries include mainly 3PL, retail e-commerce, fashion and FMCG. "Our ACR solution is catered to handle products in these markets."

Compared to logistic service suppliers employing a traditional human labor force, Mr Ramadhin said the ACR systems can "exponentially increase operational efficiency," whilst requiring less time to implement and being more cost-effective than traditional automation solutions.

"HAI ROBOTICS solution provides more flexibility in term of expansion ability, rapid deployment times and so on. So the sweet-spot of our solution is much more attractive," he said.

Mr Ramadhin noted the company is focused on creating a local network of system integrator, installation and service partners, so that any user of ACR systems can expect rapid and high-quality service wherever they are in Europe.

Since its foray into Europe last year, HAI ROBOTICS' presence has been expanding swiftly in the local warehousing logistics sector.

It has paired up with France-based global logistics solutions engineering company Savoye and has inked a strategic partnership with Greece's market leader in intralogistics Voyatzoglou Systems.

At a time when e-commerce booms, the company's ACR solution was deployed at a Micro-Fulfillment Center in Europe, significantly improving the last-mile delivery.

"We aim to provide our customers with high quality service and support, both through our own regional teams, as well as our robust network of installation and service partners," Mr Ramadhin said.

To see HAI ROBOTICS's ACR systems live, please visit booth K81, Paris Nord Villepinte Hall 6, during SITL 2022.

ABOUT HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse. The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions.

