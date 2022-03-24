The new solar inverter series can achieve maximum efficiency of 98.7% and a European efficiency rating of 98.5%. Its rated power ranges from 15 to 20kW.Taiwanese solar inverter maker Delta will unveil its new M100A Flex three-phase inverter at the Solar Solutions International 2022 event, which will take place on April 12-14 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The new devices have a power range of 15 to 250kW and can be used in residential and commercial rooftop PV projects. The largest product has an efficiency of 98.7% and a European efficiency rating of 98.5% while the smallest device shows an efficiency ...

