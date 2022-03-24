Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary I-Minerals USA Inc has been awarded eight new State of Idaho Mineral Leases (the "Mineral Leases") for the Bovill Project, subject to certain closing provisions including the payment of annual rental and advance royalty fees. The Mineral Leases are for a period of twenty years and are subject to a 5% Gross Royalty payable to the State of Idaho.

The new Mineral Leases replace the Mineral Leases announced July 10, 2013 and grants the Company the right to explore, develop and mine the Bovill Halloysite-Kaolin deposits subject to permits being in place.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is an exploration and development company that is advancing the Bovill halloysite-kaolin property in north central Idaho. A March 2020 Prefeasibility Study on the Bovill Property envisaging annual production of 20,000 tons of kaolin and 10,000 tons of halloysite estimated initial CAPEX at US$48 million with a 20% pre-tax, 18% after tax IRR and a US$ 48 million pre-tax, US$34 million after tax NPV10%.

