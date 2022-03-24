Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp., Announces Turnkey Label Program for Celebrities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Intercept Music, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR) announced a turnkey solution of its service suite today designed for celebrities who want to create their own music label. Now, anyone looking to extend their brand into the independent music market can instantly acquire world-class label capabilities from a single source: Intercept Music.

"One of the great aspects of bringing a product and service to market is to see the innovative ways that our customers are using it," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "Our suite of services were tailor-made for existing independent labels. New labels, like IronGate Records in Nashville, have started from scratch with our software platform, and building on their relationships, have quickly achieved success. They'll be at 200 artists by year-end."

"The word got out and we have been approached by several celebrities who want their own label, but didn't have the expertise to put all the pieces together," Turner said. "Our platform is truly turnkey and full-scope, delivering everything from distribution to a full suite of marketing and retail services."

The emergence of celebrity-backed labels is one of the strongest trends in independent music. High profile figures including Matthew McConaughey (JK Livin' Records), Guy Ritchie (Punchbowl Recordings), Keifer Sutherland (Ironworks Music), and many more have gone on to launch independent labels in recent years. Intercept Music's concierge-level service and breadth of offerings for independent artists make an ideal platform for those who want a streamlined, seamless path to building a label of their own - without any guesswork or trial-and-error.

"We've got interest in every major genre of music. Our first genre, urban hip hop, will be announced early next month" said Turner. "We can't wait to share who's jumping in."

With Intercept Music's new private-label service, celebrities, brands, and others with renown outside the music industry can easily attach their brand to a high powered music label engine ready to distribute, market, and promote artists with state-of the-art-service. Intercept Music's optimized customer service model provides full support for managers looking to exploit every available revenue opportunity for their artists, including streaming revenue, merchandise sales, licensing, NFT's and much more.

The Intercept Music platform delivers major-label services with 100% artist-maintained ownership. Labels and artists using Intercept Music enjoy full marketing muscle including social media, ad campaigns, and playlisting; turnkey online merchandising; and free worldwide music distribution to more than 200 countries and 80 major streaming services. The Company has garnered industry-wide recognition, with artists earning 2021 GRAMMY nominations, and top-100 tracks in their respective genres.

ABOUT INTERCEPT MUSIC, INC., SUBSIDIARY OF SANWIRE CORPORATION

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK: SNWR; interceptmusic.com/sanwire), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at Intercept Music.

