Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 14:10
Tianyuan Construction Group to Complete China's Longest Bridge Jacking Reconstruction Project

Beijing Road Yihe Bridge and Cross-strait Interchange Engineering Project Is about to Complete within This Year

LINYI, China, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianyuan Construction Group, one of China's top 500 construction companies, will complete the renovation of Yihe Bridge, located on Beijing Road in Linyi city, Shandong province, in early April, concluding China's largest and longest bridge jacking reconstruction project by area and length respectively.