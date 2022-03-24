Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $53.71 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer interest in gardening activities, use of lawn mowers to maintain public facilities, and surge in adoption of cordless lawn mowers drive the growth of the global lawn mowers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lawn Mowers Market by Type (Ride-on Mower, Push Mower, and Robotic Mower), End User (Residential and Non-residential), and Fuel Type (Electronic and Non-electronic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global lawn mowers industry was estimated at $26.24 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $53.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6180

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in consumer interest in gardening activities, use of lawn mowers to maintain public facilities, and surge in adoption of cordless lawn mowers drive the growth of the global lawn mowers market. On the other hand, high adoption of artificial turf restrains the growth to some extent. However, emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-equipped products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The economic slowdown resulted in reduced spending on lawn equipment from home owners and commercial users, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Also, the disrupted supply chain and dearth of raw materials needed for manufacturing lawn mowers led to decrease in the production lawn mowers, which impacted the market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The ride-on mowers segment to maintain the lion's share-

By equipment type, the ride-on mowers segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating around three-fifths of the global lawn mowers market, due to its extensive use for non-residential applications. The robotic mowers segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it gives way to reduced requirement of labor enabled by remote control of operations.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Lawn Mowers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6180

The non-electronic segment to lead the trail-

By fuel type, the non-electronic segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global land mowers market. Rapid growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries propels the segment growth. The electronic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its ability to produce high purity nitrogen and high durability.

North America to dominate by 2030-

By region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global lawn mowers market, owing to steady demand from residential users fueled by high per capita income and huge number of green spaces in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in number of sports activities and rise in number of amusement & recreational parks in the province.

Prominent market players-

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Stiga S.p.A

Textron

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.,

The Toro Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6180

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial



Similar Reports We Have:

Zero Turn Mower Market - Global zero turn mower market is projected to reach $1,571.10 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market - Global smart indoor garden systems market is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Riding Mowers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Push Lawn Mowers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg