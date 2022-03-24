Press Release: WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Start Joint Sales Operations of Cybersecurity & Trust Services

WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Start Joint Sales Operations of Cybersecurity & Trust Services

Geneva -- March 24, 2022 -- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, and Turing Crypto GmbH ("Turing Cryptography"), a cybersecurity company based in Berlin, Germany, with a strong footprint in Asia, North America, and Europe, announced today the official start of operations and the generation of the first revenue and positive acceptance of new customers.

Both companies signed a strategic partnership agreement to generate revenue and new technology offering. As per the terms of this agreement, WISeKey and Turing Cryptography have joined forces to roll out a full suite of TuringSign SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region secured by the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust. Turing Cryptography is a subsidiary of CrossCert, Inc. ("CrossCert" KOSDAQ: 041460), the only Global Certification Authority in South Korea. In subsequent phases, partners aim to expand the cooperation by offering complementary solutions, including Turing Cryptography's leading FIDO biometric authentication software (with over one billion transactions to-date) and WISeKey's end-to-end Cybersecurity and IoT platform.

The objective of the partnership is to generate synergies by launching new and innovative cryptographic security solutions in the Asia Pacific region and other markets. During phase one of this partnership, both partners have agreed to roll out SSL/TSL products in the Asia Pacific region. Future synergies are expected to include joint offerings in AI powered security solutions, where both companies possess core competencies.

During the first quarter of 2022, commercial operations have ramped-up, with the initial launch in Korea and immediate plans to extend operations to Singapore, Hong-Kong, and Taiwan, and a next phase that aims a global reach.

"The TuringSign SSL service launch in Korea was very promising. We see remarkably positive response from our customers and this encourages our imminent roll out plan in Singapore and Hong Kong. Subsequently, China, Japan and other Asian countries will also be consolidated. As an innovative new brand with a veteran team of cybersecurity experts, TuringSign is committed to providing industry-leading quality and speed at the most affordable price. To highlight this commitment, we are implementing cutting-edge distributed networking technologies in our PKI to achieve industry leading OCSP response times. This optimization drastically enhances site loading speed of your visitors regardless where they are connecting from" commented Ricky Wong, Executive Vice President at Turing Crypto GmbH and former VeriSign APAC sales director.

"We are pleased with the positive outcome of this strategic partnership, which will allow CrossCert Group and WISeKey to develop a growing business and offer their new combined technologies to a larger customer base. We have already identified new collaboration areas to extend our alliance and develop the IoT and NFT markets," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Turing Cryptography

Turing Crypto GmbH (AG Charlottenburg, Berlin, HRB 196097 B) is an AI powered security company based in Berlin, Germany. The company offers geographically neutral and price competitive trust services to secure customer's website identity. Turing Crypto is a subsidiary of CrossCert, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 041460), a publicly listed company and the only Global Certification Authority in Korea. As the market leader in premium SSL/TLS certificates in Asia Pacific, the company also offers a wide range of cybersecurity and authentication solutions. Together with its affiliate AIBrain Inc., a leading AI technology company based in Silicon Valley, Turing Cryptography is developing next-generation security solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence. For more information about Turing Cryptography, visit www.turingsign.com. For more information about CrossCert, visit global.crosscert.com. For more information about AIBrain, visit www.aibrain.com.

