Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2022 | 14:32
82 Leser
Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Jessie Schnurr
Innodata Inc.
JSchnurr@innodata.com
(201) 371-8024

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694402/Innodata-Announces-Date-of-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

