Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
24.03.22
13:54 Uhr
15,125 Euro
+0,150
+1,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
24.03.2022 | 15:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial invests in Advanced Engineering Center in Arizona, USA

The Phoenix metro area is a nationwidehub for high-performance companies and individuals. CNH Industrial's new facility there will accelerateits Raven business's developments in AI, autonomy, machine learning and data science.

London, March 24, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has opened a new engineering center in Scottsdale, Arizona. This facility will support the rapid growth of the Company's Raven precision agriculture technology business as it develops cutting-edge customer solutions.

"Our industries are undergoing a significant tech transformation and CNH Industrial wants to attract a growing talent pool of engineers and digitally-focused professionals that will shape this future," said Kevin Barr, Chief Human Resources Officer, CNH Industrial. "Our new Scottsdale hub will be an attractive, dynamic and innovative workplace where we will accelerate progress in the digital, automation and autonomous spaces."

In addition to the new Scottsdale location, CNH Industrial also intends to invest in the expansion of Raven's existing Innovation Campus in Baltic, South Dakota, located minutes away from its Headquarters in Sioux Falls. These facility upgrades will provide more space and resources for customer-inspired engineering, testing and research. The investments in Scottsdale and Baltic will bolster the Company's engineering talent base, support the demand for innovative aftermarket solutions, and further Raven's technology integration and advancements for the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brand platforms.

These sites complement CNH Industrial's current footprint in Arizona, which includes its nearby R&D facility in Casa Grande and proving grounds in Maricopa.

"Our integration with Raven is rapidly accelerating technology delivery to customers. It allows our Engineering teams to efficiently go from 'code to cab' to develop and deploy new technologies. These sites combined with our existing activities will reinforce our commitment to have engineers work closely with our customers," said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer, CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media Contacts:

Rebecca FabianAnna Angelini
North AmericaUnited Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007


Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20220324_PR_CNH_Industrial_Raven Scottsdale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be35508e-ea0b-4bec-a7c3-ab8a84c3bd3a)
  • CNH_Industrial_Raven_Arizona_testing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/536766a0-647c-4042-bfa3-c7a00dc24cf2)
  • CNH_Industrial_Raven_Scottsdale_Advanced_Engineering_Center (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5deb347-7f6f-4f37-a73b-47fc3a6d8784)
  • 20220324_CS_CNH_Industrial_Raven Scottsdale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69f2fbd1-5a94-4d85-bda8-c32535d6198d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
