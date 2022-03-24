Anzeige
24.03.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CombinedX AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (138/22)

On request of CombinedX AB, company registration number 556923-1219, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 28, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:          CX           
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       16875492        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0012065589      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        252486         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556923-1219       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.
