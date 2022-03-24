Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CombinedX AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (138/22)

On request of CombinedX AB, company registration number 556923-1219, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 28, 2022. Shares Short name: CX ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 16875492 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012065589 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 252486 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556923-1219 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.