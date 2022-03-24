Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 28 February 2022 Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021 25 March 2022 Audited financial statements for the year 2021 7 April 2022 Social responsibility report for the year 2021 30 May 2022 Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022 29 August 2022 Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022 28 November 2022 Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 22 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



