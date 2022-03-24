Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
24.03.22
15:54 Uhr
0,270 Euro
-0,001
-0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2022 | 15:29
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
28 February 2022Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021
25 March 2022Audited financial statements for the year 2021
7 April 2022Social responsibility report for the year 2021
30 May 2022Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022
29 August 2022Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022
28 November 2022Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 22 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
