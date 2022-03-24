DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 24 March 2022 all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed by a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, which is available at https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for % Votes against % Total Votes withheld Resolution 1 1,354,098 100 0 0 1,354,098 0 Resolution 2 1,353,818 100 0 0 1,354,098 280 Resolution 3 1,354,098 100 0 0 1,354,098 0 Resolution 4 1,301,209 96.09 52,889 3.91 1,354,098 0 Resolution 5 1,300,929 96.09 52,889 3.91 1,354,098 280 Resolution 6 1,352,298 100 0 0 1,354,098 1,800 Resolution 7 1,354,098 100 0 0 1,354,098 0 Resolution 8 1,299,409 96.09 52,889 3.91 1,354,098 1,800 Resolution 9 1,354,098 100 0 0 1,354,098 0 Resolution 10 1,354,098 100 0 0 1,354,098 0 Resolution 11 1,351,437 99.82 2,443 0.18 1,354,098 218 Resolution 12 1,352,622 99.95 627 0.05 1,354,098 849 Resolution 13 1,353,029 100 0 0 1,354,098 1,069

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

