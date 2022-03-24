

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $50 billion worth of two-year notes, $51 billion worth of five-year notes and $47 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $52 billion worth of two-year notes, $53 billion worth of five-year notes and $50 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted above average demand.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de