Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
24.03.2022 | 16:52
Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the General Meeting on 22 April 2022, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 14.50 per share for the fiscal year 2021, and that the General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2022 based on the 2021 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 14.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 22 April 2022
Ex-date: 25 April 2022
Record Date: 26 April 2022
Payment date: On or about 3 May 2022
Approval date: 22 April 2022

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--key-information-relating-to-proposed-cash-dividend,c3531073

