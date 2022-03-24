Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW):

The French version of Axway's 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) in xHTML format, was filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), under number D.22-0145.

The document is available on Axway's Investors website: https://investors.axway.com, or directly via the following link:

2021 Universal Registration Document English version

Document d'enregistrement universel 2021 French version

It's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

This document includes in particular: the Annual Financial Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 233, information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 233, information relating to the Corporate governance Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 234, reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees, and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of conflicting interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

