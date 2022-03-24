VlogBox Announces Partnership with Viral Talent to Boost Influencers' Brand Awareness on CTV

DOVER, Del., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VlogBox , a global CTV/OTT app development, advertising, and monetization platform for content creators and publishers, has announced a new cooperation agreement with Viral Talent's, a UK-based talent agency that works with leading influencers and brands to deliver highly efficient international campaigns.

This includes the creation of dedicated CTV channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, each for two of Viral Talent's leading vloggers 'Emily Tube' and 'Toys and Fun Sisters' as well as adding their content to Yeet! Kids TV, a channel-aggregator streaming the best kids content from VlogBox's library.

Viral Talent views its cooperation with VlogBox as an excellent opportunity to test new placements for their customers and expect an increase in ad monetization of the chozen channels.

"We're happy to start working with VlogBox as we realize CTV has become an innovative social media platform for vloggers, and it's time to test the water and become pioneers while it's still innovative, not the new norm," says Chloe Lintott, a Digital Marketing Manager at Viral Talent.

VlogBox in turn is always glad to add more quality video content to its mediahouse and highlight how talent agencies can benefit from new placement, to the extent that companies will recognize it as a 'must have' medium.

"Vlogging on CTV is a logical course of events. Always remember that cross-channel marketing and presence is the maximally efficient strategy for a personal or company brand. Therefore, influencers today are one of the fastest developing verticals on Connected TV, especially when it comes to kids' content. I believe that the collaboration with Viral Talent is a dynamic step forward from which both companies stand to benefit considerably," said VlogBox's CEO, Nikita Platonenko.

About VlogBox

VlogBox is a global video content distribution and monetization platform helping animation studios, movie content companies, and independent video content creators reach their audiences across the OTT/CTV environment. With over 1000 live CTV apps under their belt, VlogBox allows video creators to reach audiences across top CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

About Viral Group

Viral Talent is a leading talent agency for content creators that brings together outstanding influencers with some of the biggest brands on the global market, like Nike, Cartoon Network, Lego, Disney, etc.

